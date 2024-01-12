Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

