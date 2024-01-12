FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Marqeta, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.29 on Friday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

