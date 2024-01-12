Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million.

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

