FY2024 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Reduced by B. Riley

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $318.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

