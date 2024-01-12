GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

TSE:GGD opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

