First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.
First Financial Northwest Trading Up 48.0 %
NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Northwest
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.