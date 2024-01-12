First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 48.0 %

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

About First Financial Northwest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.