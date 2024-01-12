FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.63. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

