Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBPB. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Potbelly Price Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Potbelly had a return on equity of 99.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

