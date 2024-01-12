ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

ZI opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

