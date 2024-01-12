Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

