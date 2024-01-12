Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

ESTC stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

