Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Pentair has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

