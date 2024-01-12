Piper Sandler Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Overweight

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,502,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $84,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

