Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.78) to GBX 2,900 ($36.97) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.00.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.0 %

NGLOY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

