United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $211,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,908.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Price Performance

UBCP stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.32.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

