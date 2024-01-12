Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 48.6%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

