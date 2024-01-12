Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Down 47.9% in December

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

