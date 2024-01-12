U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 127.6% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ USAU opened at $4.03 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.