STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,384 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

