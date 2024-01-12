Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 76,505 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

EFR stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

