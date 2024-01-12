Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

