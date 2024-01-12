Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

