Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $899,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

