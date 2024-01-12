First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $87.51 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.