Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

