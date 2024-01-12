PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

