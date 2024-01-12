Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 342,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

