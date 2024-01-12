69,298 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $108.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.