iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

