Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

