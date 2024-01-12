First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 8,671 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

