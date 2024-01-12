First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TT opened at $245.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.