State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $333,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TT opened at $245.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $211.07. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.