State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

