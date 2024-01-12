State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,423 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 26,929 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

