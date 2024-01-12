State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 75,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

KR opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

