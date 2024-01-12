Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Trading Down 1.7 %

SRE opened at $74.84 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

