State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $588.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.93. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

