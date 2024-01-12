MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

