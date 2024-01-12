First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

