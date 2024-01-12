Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $128.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

