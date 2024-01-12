First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $377.17 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $378.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.