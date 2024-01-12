First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.