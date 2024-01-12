First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $262.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.25.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

