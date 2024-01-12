First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $264.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

