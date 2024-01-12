ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678,837 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 596,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,349,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 52,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

