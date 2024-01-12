Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 137.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 25.0% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.