ING Groep NV Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 447.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

