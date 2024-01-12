ING Groep NV Has $8.10 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.10 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.