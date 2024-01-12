ING Groep NV Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26,679.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,237 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,878 shares of company stock worth $66,931,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.88 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

